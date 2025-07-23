Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 9.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $808,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $252,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 244,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.18.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

