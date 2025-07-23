Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lowered by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

