Old Port Advisors Sells 264 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $285.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

