Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Sells 467 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,769,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $309.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $311.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.