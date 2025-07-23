J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,820 shares of company stock valued at $14,965,435 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $765.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

