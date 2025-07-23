Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 130 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after buying an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,175,326,000 after buying an additional 794,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $299.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $246.12 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,878 shares of company stock valued at $866,771. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.