Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 64,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,930.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 108,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE VLO opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

