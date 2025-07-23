Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Advisors Preferred LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,411,000 after buying an additional 7,842,532 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

SCHD opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

