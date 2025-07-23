Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 543,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 445,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Trust Co of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee now owns 478,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.07.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.