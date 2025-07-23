Uptown Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,948,000 after acquiring an additional 983,888 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after acquiring an additional 778,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,459,385,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,645 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ABBV opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.53. The firm has a market cap of $330.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

