iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Uptown Financial Advisors LLC

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.1% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ames National Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ames National Corp now owns 15,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

