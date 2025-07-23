Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 323 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 0.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

