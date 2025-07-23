Vestor Capital LLC Has $144,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155,272 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

