City National Bank of Florida MSD Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

City National Bank of Florida MSD lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Rinkey Investments grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.97.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.27 and its 200-day moving average is $316.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

