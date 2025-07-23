Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.360-1.600 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2%

TXN opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Instruments stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

