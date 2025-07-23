City National Bank of Florida MSD Acquires 139 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

City National Bank of Florida MSD boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 55,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.