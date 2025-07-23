Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $298.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

