Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 825 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 220.2% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $102,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

