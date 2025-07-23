Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,780,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $217.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.43. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $227.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

