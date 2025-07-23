Richardson Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $563.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

