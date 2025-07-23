Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,491 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $65,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,073,000 after purchasing an additional 326,543 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 88.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Elevance Health by 185.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.40 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.69.

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

