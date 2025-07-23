Choreo LLC Acquires 3,615 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $4,092,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 399,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,325,688.65. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $6,141,499.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 294,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,480,422.50. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Erste Group Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.24. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

