Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $151.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day moving average is $161.42.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.63.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

