Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH opened at $285.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.39. The company has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other news, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

