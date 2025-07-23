Next Capital Management LLC Sells 2,253 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 182,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 30,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,820 shares of company stock valued at $14,965,435. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $765.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

