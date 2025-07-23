Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,266,000 after acquiring an additional 444,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,400,000 after acquiring an additional 371,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,448,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,195,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $895,817,000 after buying an additional 144,926 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BX stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.