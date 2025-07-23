Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Auto Owners Insurance Co’s 8th Largest Position

Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2,201.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $231,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,436,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $309.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $311.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

