Auto Owners Insurance Co Has $79.59 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15,213.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,041 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 1.5% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned 0.08% of CME Group worth $79,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in CME Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 65,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $274.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.89 and a 200 day moving average of $261.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,470. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

