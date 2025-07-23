W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.07.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.