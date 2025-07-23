Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

