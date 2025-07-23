Uptown Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $178,739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.07.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

