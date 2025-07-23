BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,101.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,119.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $972.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

