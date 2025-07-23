iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,276 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after buying an additional 908,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,723,000 after buying an additional 819,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

