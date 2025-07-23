iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 11.0% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 573,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,311,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.7%

IEFA stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.