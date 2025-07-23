Notis McConarty Edward Sells 427 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

