Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $13,094,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

