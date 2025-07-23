Blockchain Stocks To Research – July 22nd

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement or invest in blockchain technology and related services. These firms may be involved in cryptocurrency mining, distributed?ledger software development, consulting or hardware solutions for secure transaction networks. Buying blockchain stocks lets investors gain exposure to the potential growth of blockchain without directly owning digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.84. 5,782,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,341,152. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $251.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.97. The stock has a market cap of $668.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,158,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,246,844. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,162,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,543,535. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

