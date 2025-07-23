The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,498,363,000 after purchasing an additional 189,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,045,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,677,000 after purchasing an additional 710,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,722,000 after purchasing an additional 915,643 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $208.13 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,024 shares in the company, valued at $65,544,668.88. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

