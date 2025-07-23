RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CLG LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.28.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

