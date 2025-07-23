The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of HD stock opened at $371.12 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

