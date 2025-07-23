Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $634.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.82. The firm has a market cap of $636.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.