Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 3,715 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,009,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $121,944,000 after acquiring an additional 134,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.15.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

