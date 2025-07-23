Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,190.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,232.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,063.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

