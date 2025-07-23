W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,132 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.0% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.