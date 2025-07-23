Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $217.05 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $226.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

