Price Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. CocaCola accounts for about 3.8% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 4.3% during the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE KO opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

