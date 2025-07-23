J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after buying an additional 82,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $497,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347,905 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.27. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

