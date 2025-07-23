Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,050 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VEA stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

