Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,682,000 after buying an additional 2,537,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,947,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,501 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $58.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

