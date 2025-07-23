Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,743 shares in the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $4,513,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 503,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.24. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $6,141,499.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 294,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,480,422.50. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,231.70. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,949 shares of company stock worth $25,737,084. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.